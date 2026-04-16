Sandra Lee is a dermatologist and also known as Dr. Pimple Popper IMAGO/ZUMA Press

US dermatologist Sandra Lee, known as "Dr. Pimple Popper", suffered a stroke while filming in November 2025. Now she talks about it for the first time.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you US dermatologist Sandra Lee, known as "Dr. Pimple Popper", suffered a stroke during filming in November 2025.

Production of her show had to be paused for months as a result.

After intensive therapy, she is almost recovered and says the experience showed her how precious life is. Show more

Sandra Lee is a well-known TV face in the USA - in this country she is better known by her nickname: "Dr. Pimple Popper". This is also what the dermatologist calls herself on Instagram, and this is the title of her successful TV show. As the name suggests, she treats skin problems of all kinds, from acne to complex conditions.

Lee has now revealed a serious health problem toPeoplemagazine: during the filming of new episodes, she suffered a stroke. As a result, production had to pause for five months.

Difficulty speaking and walking

The incident occurred on November 20, 2025, when Sandra Lee suddenly felt something was wrong during a treatment at her practice in Upland, California. "I got a kind of hot flush, I no longer felt like myself," she told the magazine.

At home, the symptoms worsened: There was also severe pain in her leg, which made it difficult for the 55-year-old even to walk down the stairs. The next day, she also had problems speaking. "I thought: 'Oh God, have I just had a stroke?" she recalled.

A magnetic resonance imaging scan finally confirmed the suspicion: an ischemic stroke, in which the blood supply to the brain is disrupted. Lee then had to undergo drug treatment and intensive physiotherapy to regain her mobility and coordination.

"Almost back to my old self"

Looking back, the doctor admits that she overlooked some warning signs. These included those relating to her blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which were not sufficiently controlled.

In addition, the stress of working with patients and being involved in a television program exacerbated her condition. "Opening up is very stressful. As a surgeon in particular, you always want to show that you are strong," she says.

Despite medical treatment, the symptoms have still not completely disappeared. Lee continues to notice slight difficulties with pronunciation and weakness on the left side of her body. "I notice that I don't speak quite like I used to," admits the dermatologist.

However, her optimism is unbroken: "I'm almost back to my old self. What has happened has really shown me how precious life is," she concludes.