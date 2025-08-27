Verona Pooth has just appeared in the TV reality show "Villa of Temptation". (archive picture) dpa

Many stars have been drawn to Dubai for years. Now the megacity in the United Arab Emirates has gained another name from Germany.

No time? blue News summarizes for you TV presenter Verona Pooth has moved to Dubai permanently with her family to fulfill a long-cherished lifelong dream.

The decision was made in favor of Dubai, as earlier plans to emigrate to Los Angeles failed due to the time difference and travel distance.

Pooth wants to slow down her life in Dubai and spend more time with her younger son Rocco. Show more

TV star Verona Pooth has fulfilled a dream and moved to Dubai with her family. "I have already achieved so much professionally in my life. The only thing I hadn't achieved yet was moving abroad," said the 57-year-old German TV presenter and influencer in an interview with the magazine "Bunte".

According to the report, she had always dreamed of a life in Los Angeles. "In the end, Los Angeles failed because of the big time difference, jet lag and complicated flights - the move to Dubai was much easier."

Pooth wants to spend more time with her younger son in Dubai

Pooth went on to say that the time had come for her to change her life. "I'm a workaholic, I've felt like I've been working seven days a week for decades".

She wanted to create an opportunity to spend more time with her son Rocco. "He'll be out of the house sooner than you think."

The presenter has two sons with her husband Franjo: Rocco and Diego. Older son Diego won the latest season of the dance show "Let's Dance". Verona Pooth has just appeared in the Sat.1 reality show "Villa of Temptation".

Dubai is widely regarded as the tax haven par excellence: no direct taxes are levied, in particular no income tax, and there is also no corporate taxation for companies - with the exception of financial institutions and the oil industry.

In the past, numerous influencers have made headlines by relocating to Dubai.

