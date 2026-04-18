Markus Lanz has spoken about his sad childhood and his inferiority complexes in a new interview. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Markus Lanz is unusually open: In a new interview, the talk show host talks about his poverty-stricken childhood in South Tyrol - and admits that existential fears and great self-doubt still accompany him to this day.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview with "Stern", Markus Lanz talks openly about his poverty-stricken childhood in South Tyrol and hard work as a child, for example in the fields and as a dishwasher. Looking back, he describes these experiences as formative "bad child labor".

He reports persistent inferiority complexes and self-doubt that have accompanied him since his youth, such as the feeling of "not being good enough". He also attributes these insecurities to his background and early experiences.

At the same time, Lanz sees his self-doubt as the driving force behind his success: it helped him to assert himself in Germany and to question critically, which he now uses as a strength in his career. Show more

Markus Lanz often elicits controversial statements from his political guests in his TV talk format and asks tough questions. Now he has opened up in an interview with "Stern" magazine and talked about his private life. About his unpleasant childhood in South Tyrol and his great self-doubt.

The 57-year-old had to work hard as a child - in potato fields as a helper or in hotels as a dishwasher. Markus Lanz: "And people were constantly telling me what I had to do. That was bad child labor and had a huge impact on me." He was determined to get out of this situation, that was his motivation.

He continues in the interview: "Being pushed around is an inferiority complex that many poor people have. And it was also my inferiority complex," said the presenter.

Today, his life is self-determined - the best he could achieve. Markus Lanz grew up in South Tyrol in Italy.

Markus Lanz: "Not good enough, not fast enough"

The self-doubt still haunts him to this day. In an interview with Stern magazine, he admits: "Not good enough, not fast enough, not clever enough - these thoughts are still with me today." And he still has inferiority complexes to this day.

These constant self-doubts in his head are also an advantage for him. They helped him to settle in Germany - and to host one of the most successful TV talk shows there. "Maybe that's why it was such a good fit: always doubting, always questioning," he says. What is often seen as a weakness is actually a strength for him. "It is precisely this doubt, this urge to always do things a little better, that has made the country so successful."

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