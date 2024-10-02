German content creator André Krieger, aka CommanderKrieger, has 741,000 followers on YouTube. During a livestream, the 44-year-old suffers a stroke.

André Krieger alias CommanderKrieger is a popular content creator. He has 741,000 followers on YouTube and 200,000 fans follow him on Twitch.

During a Twitch livestream, the 44-year-old German suffers a stroke and speaks strange sentences. Krieger later comments on the situation: "I was overcome with fear."

Krieger is now receiving medical treatment and is having a medical check-up. Show more

André Krieger, alias CommanderKrieger, provides his fans on YouTube, Twitch and other channels with content about traveling, computer games and diving.

During one of his last streams, Krieger suffers a stroke while commenting on a video game in front of the camera, reports Bild.de. Krieger says into the camera: "Boah dude, what's wrong with my hair, with my eyes closed right now."

After that, the influencer promises himself more times, asking his community: "No shit, am I just beh** or what?" He later says that he has probably suffered a stroke.

The whole thing lasted 15 minutes

A few days after the event, Krieger explains that the seizure lasted ten to fifteen minutes. Krieger says on YouTube: "Gradually, I became more and more afraid. I had problems seeing clearly. My entire field of vision became increasingly narrow and I could only see a very small area. The rest around it flickered."

The Youtuber felt dizzy, then nauseous. He tried not to let anything show during the stream. He had secretly typed in the emergency number, but without dialing it.

Krieger's doctor intervenes

André Krieger had himself examined by his family doctor. He told him that the 44-year-old didn't have ten years to live if he didn't take care of his health.

He takes this seriously. Krieger is now having a medical check-up to clarify the exact cause of his cerebral striation. A cerebral striation is the result of a sudden but temporary circulatory disorder in an area of the brain.

