The chances are good that they will win the 19th season of the RTL show "Let's Dance": Tokio Hotel drummer Gustav Schäfer and professional dancer Anastasia Maruster. Picture: IMAGO/Panama Pictures

The partner swap is coming up tonight, Friday evening, on the TV show "Let's Dance". Those responsible at RTL have announced that this time there will be two all-male teams on the dance floor.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The partner swap round starts on "Let's Dance": episode 8 brings new combinations for the remaining seven celebrity couples.

For the first time this season, RTL is also bringing two all-male teams to the dance floor: Ross Antony dances with Alexandru Ionel, Gustav Schäfer with Zsolt Sándor Cseke.

The new couples were put together by viewer voting and make for unusual constellations in the competition for the title of "Dancing Star 2026".

You can watch "Let's Dance" live on RTL every Friday at 8.15 pm. Show more

Seven celebrities are still in the running for the title of "Dancing Star" 2026 on "Let's Dance".

In episode 8 of the current 19th season of the RTL show, they will have to come to terms with a change - after all, the traditional partner swap is coming up.

Which star will compete with which professional tonight, Friday evening at 8.15 pm, was decided in advance by the audience: "Over 50,000 pairing suggestions from you on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube - we've evaluated everything," it says on the show's official Instagram channel.

The result: Joel Mattli presents a Paso Doble with Patricija Ionel, Anna-Carina Woitschack takes on the Charleston with Valentin Lusin and Milano dances a Slow Waltz with Vika Sauerwald.

Jan Kittmann and Ekaterina Leonova take on the Viennese Waltz. At Nadja Benaissa's side is now Massimo Sinató - they dance a Jive.

"I'm so looking forward to Gustav and Zsolt"

In contrast to the regular pairings, there will also be two all-male teams after the partner swap tonight.

Ross Antony will dance a salsa with Alexandru Ionel, while Gustav Schäfer will perform a paso doble with Zsolt Sándor Cseke.

The fans seem to be particularly excited about the Tokio Hotel drummer's performance. "I'm so looking forward to Gustav and Zsolt, definitely a mega good combo," wrote one follower on Instagram. "I'm sure Gustav will rock this thing with Zsolt," believes another commentator.

As if the partner swap wasn't enough of a challenge, the stars also have to rehearse another dance with their regular dance partners.

Joel Mattli and Malika Dzumaev, Nadja Benaissa and Vadim Garbuzov, Gustav Schäfer and Anastasia Maruster, Ross Antony and Mariia Maksina, Milano and Marta Arndt, Anna-Carina Woitschack and Evgeny Vinokurov as well as Jan Kittmann and Kathrin Menzinger will then be on stage together again.

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