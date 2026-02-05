Tanya König and Tobias Widmer will present "Tagesschau kompakt" from spring 2026. SRF/Gian Vaitl

There will be a change of presenter for SRF's "Tagesschau kompakt" from spring 2026: Tanya König and Tobias Widmer will take over at lunchtime and on the evening before for Florence Fischer, who is stepping down voluntarily.

SRF's "Tagesschau kompakt" is undergoing a personnel change: two new anchors are coming, one familiar face is leaving. The new anchors are Tanya König and Tobias Widmer, while Florence Fischer remains with SRF but moves behind the camera.

Tanya König (38) shaped the SRF program "Faces & Stories" for three years as a presenter and editor. She currently works in the "People and Society" department in the SRF newsroom and will continue to work there as an editor. She previously worked as a freelance presenter and journalist and worked at CNN Money Switzerland as a reporter, presenter and Head Digital between 2017 and 2020.

Tobias Widmer (45) has been part of the "10 vor 10" production team since 2020 and works as a domestic editor for "Schweiz aktuell", "Tagesschau" and "10 vor 10". He has also been co-producer of the election and voting programs since 2022. He will continue to perform these functions alongside his new presenting mandate. Widmer has been with SRF since 2008. He started out as a reporter and video journalist on "Glanz & Gloria", later became the show's producer and switched to "Schweiz aktuell" in 2017. Before that, he worked as an editor at the TV magazine "Tele".

Florence Fischer moves behind the camera

Florence Fischer dedicates herself to new tasks. SRF

After around three years with the news program, Florence Fischer is relinquishing her presenting role, but will remain with SRF. In future, she will concentrate more on editorial tasks for the news programs "Tagesschau", "10 vor 10" and "Schweiz aktuell".

Gregor Meier, Head of News at SRF, says: "Florence Fischer has helped shape 'Tagesschau' in recent years with her charisma and expertise in front of the camera. As a reporter, she will continue to contribute to the quality of our news programs in the future."

