Queen Margrethe currently has to go to hospital again. EPA

The Scandinavian royal houses are currently experiencing difficult weeks. While Denmark's former Queen Margrethe had to have an operation after a fall, Norway's Queen Sonja is out of action due to heart problems. Only Sweden is currently in a more relaxed mood ahead of major jubilee celebrations.

fon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Denmark's former Queen Margrethe was hospitalized again after a fall.

Norway's Queen Sonja has been forced to take a break due to heart problems.

The Swedish royal family, on the other hand, is preparing for major anniversaries. Show more

The health problems within the Scandinavian royal families are currently attracting a great deal of attention.

As the Danish royal family announced, former Queen Margrethe had to be admitted to the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen again. An examination revealed a large blood clot in the hip area, apparently caused by an earlier fall.

The former monarch had to undergo surgery and will remain in hospital for several days, according to an official statement.

This also overshadowed this year's "Royal Run", the traditional fun run for King Frederik's birthday. According to reports, the event attracted more than 112,000 participants in five Danish cities.

Queen Sonja has to take a break

Norway's royal family is also struggling with health concerns. According to Norwegian media, Queen Sonja was treated for cardiac arrhythmia.

Doctors have prescribed absolute rest for the 88-year-old. She will therefore not be taking part in the traditional trip with King Harald on board the royal yacht "Norge".

Princess Astrid, the 94-year-old sister of the Norwegian king, is also said to have health problems.

The situation places an additional burden on the Norwegian monarchy, as several members of the royal family are currently only able to perform public duties to a limited extent.

Sweden looks forward to big celebrations

In contrast, the mood in the Swedish royal family is much more relaxed.

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia are currently preparing for their golden wedding anniversary next June. Crown Princess Victoria's 50th birthday is also coming up in 2027.

As the magazine "Svensk Dam" reports, Victoria has already been awarded a professorship in biodiversity by the University of Gothenburg.