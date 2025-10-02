Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson (left) and Vin Diesel at the premiere of the film "F9: Fast & Furious 9" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. Gibson is in trouble with the law. Jordan Strauss/Invision/dpa

Hollywood star Tyrese Gibson is wanted by the police. The "Fast & Furious" star's dogs are said to have killed a neighbor's dog.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A warrant has been issued for actor Tyrese Gibson's arrest for alleged animal cruelty after his dogs allegedly killed a neighbor's dog.

Gibson allegedly left his four canine corso dogs running unattended in the neighborhood for months, which police say was negligent.

Gibson said through his lawyer that he accepts responsibility - but there was no question of him running away. Show more

Four dogs belonging to actor Tyrese Gibson (46, "Fast & Furious") are said to have attacked - and killed - a neighbor's dog in the US state of Georgia. According to various media reports, an arrest warrant was therefore issued on September 22 for alleged animal cruelty.

Because the police authorities were unable to find Tyrese Gibson at home, he was given a deadline - via his lawyer. He was supposed to report to the authorities by September 26. But so far Gibson has apparently not done so.

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, his lawyer commented on social media: The actor accepts responsibility, but there is no question of him fleeing - he is simply not to be found at home at the moment.

Gibson: Negligent as a dog owner?

Four of Gibson's canine corso dogs are said to have attacked and fatally injured a neighboring family's spaniel.

The actor is accused of letting his dogs run around the neighborhood unattended for months. According to the Fulton County Police Animal Control Department, Gibson's negligence as an owner is partly responsible for the incident.

More videos from the department