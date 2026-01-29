  1. Residential Customers
blue News tests Japanese Cheesecake "Uh, that's super delicious" - "Looks like cat food"

Carlotta Henggeler

29.1.2026

The Japanese Cheesecake is currently going viral on TikTok - a dessert to fall in love with or a flop? blue News has tested it.

29.01.2026, 18:06

The Japanese cheesecake is the dessert of the moment on Tiktok. My feed is full of recipe suggestions.

@_fit_mo_

Japan‘s viraler Joghurt Cheesecake 🍰

♬ Originalton - Fit Mo

The TikTok trend scores points in several ways: the dessert can be prepared in no time at all, requires just two ingredients and is therefore inexpensive. All you need are Lotus Biscoff cookies and Greek yoghurt, and the comparatively low calorie content makes the Japanese cheesecake a light dessert alternative.

The ingredients for the Japanese cheesecake: Biscoff guetsli and Greek yogurt.
The ingredients for the Japanese cheesecake: Biscoff guetsli and Greek yogurt.
blue News

The TikTok trend for Japanese cheesecake originally came from Japan, where influencers shared an unbaked dessert version with just a few ingredients. The recipe spread around the world via social media and was adapted with lotus biscoff cookies, for example. The trend has little in common with the classic Japanese soufflé cheesecake.

Watch the video above to find out whether the Japanese cheesecake deserves the TikTok hype.

