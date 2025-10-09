Lotto Chico's luxury car was shot at (archive photo). IMAGO/Photopress Müller

Nine shots in the night: Kürsat Yildirim, better known as Lotto millionaire Chico, found bullet holes in his Ferrari. The Dortmund man is deeply shocked. The police are now investigating.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nine shots were fired at the Ferrari of lottery millionaire Kürsat Yildirim, alias "Chico". The police are investigating.

Chico discovered the bullet holes shortly before 2 a.m. and shared his bewilderment via Instagram.

The 43-year-old, who successfully invested his lottery winnings of 10 million euros, is confronted with the crime despite his positive public presence. Show more

Shock for lottery millionaire Kürsat Yildirim, better known by his nickname Chico: according to media reports, a total of nine shots were fired at his Ferrari in Dortmund-Nordstadt.

He made the discovery public himself with a cell phone video via an Instagram story. "That's unbelievable," says the Dortmund man in the recording, stunned. He had initially assumed there had been six hits.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Chico noticed the bullet holes in the sports car, which had just come out of the inspection. The 43-year-old told Bild: "I can't believe it - who would do something like that? I'm not doing anything bad to anyone.

Lotto Chico documents the bullet holes on Instagram. Instagram

I've helped so many people since I won the lottery. So why are they shooting at my car?" The police are now investigating. The extent of the damage to the silver-colored Ferrari has not yet been ascertained.

Chico even multiplied his lottery winnings

Kürsat Yildirim is no ordinary lottery winner. He came to Dortmund from Turkey with his family when he was twelve years old. There he struggled with drug problems, petty crime and gambling addiction. But then, in 2022, fate took a turn for the better in one fell swoop: a huge lottery win.

Instead of living off the money quietly and secretly, he made his winnings of almost 10 million euros public. "Chico", as he is known to friends and the public, turned into an entrepreneur and reality star. He recently announced that he had by no means squandered his lottery winnings, but had even been able to increase them through clever investments.

