Urologist Paula Menold amuses host Günther Jauch on the RTL show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

On the second day of the 3 million euro week of "Who wants to be a millionaire?", a urologist gives an insight into her everyday working life. Presenter Günther Jauch wants to know exactly what she does and elicits disgusting details from the candidate.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you This week's RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" is all about winning three million euros.

On the second day, urologist Paula Menold arouses the curiosity of presenter Günther Jauch in a special way.

Jauch wants to know exactly what's going on and elicits spicy to disgusting anecdotes from the "disarmingly open" candidate about her everyday working life - much to the amusement of the audience. Show more

A humorous urologist steals the show from all the other contestants on day two of the big €3 million week of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?".

Paula Menold from Munich almost didn't make it to the guessing chair, even mistyping a medical question in the selection round.

When the doctor finally sits opposite Günther Jauch, she is totally excited: "I was worried that it wouldn't work out and now I'm really thirsty," she says and empties her glass of water in one go. The presenter smiles: "Knock it off."

"Removing kidney stones is like playing Counter-Strike"

Günther Jauch is curious and wants to know what percentage of patients are men: "70 percent," says the urologist. Men are more susceptible to urological problems than women because: "They have these genitals ..."

The presenter acts dismayed: "Things are coming out here now," he says. Paula Menold, who works in a hospital, is convinced: "Urologists are the most relaxed doctors, they're always a funny bunch."

The quizmaster wants to find out more about the doctor's everyday life: "I heard you once say: 'Removing kidney stones is like playing Counter-Strike' - you'll have to explain that!"

The candidate is only too happy to do so and explains in detail how she likes to remove kidney stones: from the very small ones to the "really big ones", which can be 25 millimetres or larger.

She then tackles them with a loud laser, hence the comparison with the computer game. Günther Jauch jokes: "Thank you very much for the first part of the urological proseminar. You are disarmingly open."

Presenter Jauch has "pictures in his head"

The quiz questions don't cause the doctor any stomach ache, she answers them all confidently. Günther Jauch uses the time to find out more about the urologist's everyday life: "How do you calm nervous men?" he asks.

"By laying hands on them," says the candidate and giggles. "Lay on or lay off?" the presenter passes the ball back to her.

Presenter Jauch asks urologist Menold about her everyday life. Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

But when Paula Menold tells him that she "got something in her eye" twice in one day, which was quite "disgusting", Günther Jauch becomes too graphic.

"Nah, now I have pictures in my head!" With two jokers and 16,000 euros, the urologist can compete again on Friday and hope to win the three million euros.

Pensioner Jutta Wagner, student Laetizia Richter, principal Christian Nagel from Austria and sales manager Philipp Bradaric have won just as much money. Novelist Christa Meimberg alone will go into the grand final on Friday with 32,000 euros.

