At the Totehüsli in Basel, artist Urs Fischer is showing his self-portrait "Untitled" made of candle wax, which depicts him sitting at a table, until the end of June. The sculpture will slowly melt away during the exhibition. Image: Mark Niedermann

Urs Fischer has been inspiring the international art world for 30 years with his often huge objects. Over the next few weeks, the Swiss artist, who has lived in the USA for many years, will be exhibiting in the city center of Basel.

He is one of the greats: Urs Fischer is one of the most important contemporary Swiss artists. The 59-year-old Zurich native and father of two daughters has lived in the USA for a quarter of a century, first in New York and now in Los Angeles.

Fischer is returning to Switzerland for the "Globus Public Art Project" and has been displaying his art on the façade of the Globus department store on Basel's market square, which is currently being renovated, and other locations in the city center since this week under the title "Skinny Sunrise".

I sat down on a wall with Urs Fischer during the vernissage to ask him as many questions as possible within twelve minutes.

Urs Fischer, what was your first work of art?

You mean when I first had the feeling that I had realized a work of art (laughs)?

Exactly.

When I was 16, I painted a picture that I thought was cool. Interestingly, I recently found a photo of it ...

... and ...

... I realized that the abstract picture, which I painted on yellow Plexiglas, didn't look cool.

Have you ever laughed yourself to tears over a work of art?

Never.

People say you're an artist who has a great sense of humor.

Having a sense of humor doesn't mean you have to laugh tears. Humor can also come across as dry (laughs).

When you look back on your career as an artist: How satisfied are you?

I don't know what would have happened if I hadn't become an artist. But what I can say is that I am much happier as a person today than I was when I was younger.

Urs Fischer's artworks and installations, which can be seen in Basel until the end of June, are striking. There is a bronze skeleton sculpture on the market square. It bears the title "Invisible Mother".

The skeleton lies on a chair placed in a fountain, while water sprays from a hose: "A closed cycle that flows on endlessly, reflecting the absurdity and constancy of life in equal measure," writes the Fondation Beyeler in its press release.

In the Totehüsli on the Münsterhügel, the former ossuary of Basel's St. Martin's Church, a life-size self-portrait by Urs Fischer made of candle wax entitled "Untitled" is on display. The sculpture will slowly melt away for the duration of the exhibition.

Meanwhile, the large-scale mural "Eternity" hangs on the Globus façade. On it, an image from a 1940s film noir is superimposed by a huge strip of bacon.

What did you feel when you were standing in front of the Globus department store in Basel earlier while talking to the media and looking at your large-format mural "Eternity"?

First of all, I was happy that the mural looked good. During production, I didn't know how it would look in the sunlight and whether the black surfaces would be too reflective.

Again: What does it do to you when you see one of your artworks in a public space?

How should I explain it? It feels abstract. When you look at your bike, you don't keep thinking: Oh, that's my bike.

"Eternity" shows a still from a 1940s film noir with a large strip of bacon superimposed over it. Is it true that the piece of meat has something to do with your daughters?

I must cook bacon and eggs for my daughters three times a week.

And how did the slice of bacon end up in the picture?

I take photos of random things from time to time and so at some point I took a picture of a slice of bacon. Months later, it became the still life "Eternity".

This summer, the huge mural "Eternity" by artist Urs Fischer is hanging on the façade of the Globus department store in Basel, which is currently being renovated. Picture: blue News

How would you explain your painting "Eternity" to someone who knows little about art?

The cool thing about art is that it either works or it doesn't. Art is generally something to look at.

So it's not important whether a person looking at one of your artworks thinks the same as you did during the creation process?

No, that's not important. I often look at things and don't know what they are supposed to do or what meaning they have.

Urs Fischer is an artist who has broken many a record in the course of his career: in 2007, he had a twelve by nine meter, two and a half meter deep walk-in hole called "You" carved into the floor of a New York gallery.

Four years later, a seven-meter teddy bear catapulted him into the Olympus of contemporary art:

The sculpture fetched 6.8 million US dollars at Christie's in New York. In one fell swoop, Fischer was considered one of the most successful artists of his generation.

Six years ago, you said in the Tages-Anzeiger magazine:"I wasn't interested in life in Switzerland as a 16-year-old. I wanted to get out of there quickly. Swiss Germans are extremists of normality and believe in the reality of right and wrong. Their highest credo is not to stand out."

There is still something to this statement - even if I am now much more reconciled with my feelings towards the country in which I was born and grew up. But Switzerland is a very special country. You feel that especially when you travel regularly.

Why is that?

There aren't many places in the world that are like Switzerland. What is so-called normal in this country is not at all normal in many other places.

If you had put up a skeleton sculpture in a public square in a Swiss city in the 1980s, as you have now in Basel, it might have caused a veritable scandal.

Yes, yes, I would have loved a scandal like that (laughs).

You live and work in Los Angeles. What do you find so fascinating about the Californian city?

I have to start by saying that: I lived and worked in New York for many years, but then moved to Los Angeles because of my children. I like cities that aren't quite finished.

How important is your place of residence for your art?

I usually only realize what has happened to me or my art once I've left a place.

Last January, forest fires destroyed entire neighborhoods in Los Angeles - and now people have been demonstrating for days against the US government's migration policy under Donald Trump.

Unlike other big cities,Los Angeles doesn't paint a picture. If you look back, the city's landmarks are very often disasters - earthquakes, fires and so on. And also very important are the nature and the many beaches.

And the current demonstrations ...

... are hardly bigger than the demonstrations on May 1st in Zurich.

So you're not worried that something worse could happen?

I don't know about that.

Since Donald Trump's re-election as US president, we've heard time and again from celebrities that they want to leave the country.

I read a lot about political events, but I often lack an understanding of politics, especially global politics. But what I can say is this: It's always people who live in one place.

I am very interested in local politics. In other words: what happens in the place where I live? That has a direct influence on me. And that's why I personally see the most sense in being actively involved there.

Do you feel homesick?

Homesick for what?

Perhaps for the so-called normality of Switzerland.

I always like coming back to Switzerland. But the fact is that my daughters are American and live in Los Angeles. The USA is my home today.

"I usually only realize what has happened to me or my art once I've left a place": Urs Fischer. Picture: zVg

Can you imagine living in Switzerland again at some point?

At the moment, I'm totally happy where I am. Switzerland is a beautiful country and I also like the city of Basel, which I don't know very well. Where do you live?

I've lived in Zurich for 25 years, but I'm originally from Thurgau. What art would you buy if you had an unlimited budget?

An unlimited budget? I don't know. But that's a boring answer.

Second attempt.

The works of art that I would buy with an unlimited budget shouldn't belong to me, but to the public. I think the Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt or Stonehenge in England are totally awesome.

I also like these works of art so much because it's not clear how they were created. But nobody really needs to own such things, they should be there for everyone. Ownership is nonsense anyway.

That's easy to say if you have a lot of money.

That's true, of course - but having a lot of money also means having a lot of responsibility.

You can view Urs Fischer's art on these days: Totehüsli, Martinskirchplatz, Basel: From June 13 to 22 (during the Art fair) daily from 10 am to 8 pm.From June 23 to June 27, Friday to Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm. Info: www.globus.ch/2025-urs-fischer or www.fondationbeyeler.ch

