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Attacks in the Middle East Uruk and Nineveh in danger - how the Iran war suddenly threatens the heritage of mankind

Christian Thumshirn

4.4.2026

This is where mankind's first writing was written - but today these very places are being targeted by a war that is actually raging in Iran. What appears to be a regional conflict is suddenly threatening the cultural heritage of all mankind.

04.04.2026, 18:22

The conflict in the Middle East is increasingly threatening to become a conflagration. What began as a war between states is involving more and more regions - including Iraq. There are strategically important routes, militias are active and drones and missiles are striking again and again. As a result, even places far from the actual front line are at risk.

Danger for the cradle of civilization

This is particularly sensitive for archaeological sites such as Uruk or Nineveh. Many lie unprotected in open landscapes, often without adequate security. If international teams leave, there is a lack of protection against looting, decay or targeted attacks.

The video shows how close this conflict has come to the cradle of our civilization - and what is at stake.

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