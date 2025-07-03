The actor Michael Madsen, known from many Tarantino films, has died. Archivbild: dpa

Known for roles in "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill": actor Michael Madsen - favorite of director legend Quentin Tarantino - is dead.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The renowned American actor Michael Madsen has died at the age of 67.

Madsen was best known for his roles in films by legendary director Quentin Tarantino.

The actor, who became famous in the 1980s, was active in over 300 productions. Show more

The US actor Michael Madsen (67) has died. His spokeswoman Liz Rodriguez confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Thursday: "I can confirm that Michael has died." His manager Ron Smith confirmed to NBC that Madsen, known from several Tarantino films, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

"Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill" actor Michael Madsen has died at 67 years old.



His managers released the following statement: “In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films 'Resurrection Road,'… pic.twitter.com/MhtxRLikvU — Variety (@Variety) July 3, 2025

As the Hollywood Reporter reported, citing the police, Madsen was found lifeless in his home in Malibu near Los Angeles. The emergency services pronounced him dead at 8.25 am.

Active in over 300 productions

Madsen was best known for his roles in films by legendary director Quentin Tarantino. He played a sadistic thief in "Reservoir Dogs" and a washed-up hitman in "Kill Bill: Vol. 2". He also appeared in "The Hateful Eight" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

The actor, who became famous in the 1980s, has appeared in over 300 productions. His other films include "Thelma & Louise", "Donnie Brasco", "Species", "Free Willy" and "Sin City". In a 2018 interview, Madsen said of his image: "I think I was more believable than I should have been. People really fear me." Madsen leaves behind several children.