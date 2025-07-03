The US actor Michael Madsen (67) has died. His spokeswoman Liz Rodriguez confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Thursday: "I can confirm that Michael has died." His manager Ron Smith confirmed to NBC that Madsen, known from several Tarantino films, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.
"Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill" actor Michael Madsen has died at 67 years old.
As the Hollywood Reporter reported, citing the police, Madsen was found lifeless in his home in Malibu near Los Angeles. The emergency services pronounced him dead at 8.25 am.
Active in over 300 productions
Madsen was best known for his roles in films by legendary director Quentin Tarantino. He played a sadistic thief in "Reservoir Dogs" and a washed-up hitman in "Kill Bill: Vol. 2". He also appeared in "The Hateful Eight" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".
The actor, who became famous in the 1980s, has appeared in over 300 productions. His other films include "Thelma & Louise", "Donnie Brasco", "Species", "Free Willy" and "Sin City". In a 2018 interview, Madsen said of his image: "I think I was more believable than I should have been. People really fear me." Madsen leaves behind several children.