Shia LaBeouf at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. (May 18, 2025) Image: IMAGO/APress

US actor Shia LaBeouf is known for escapades. He is said to have attacked two people at Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shia LaBeouf is said to have become violent at the carnival in New Orleans.

Two men accused him of assault.

It would not be the first such misbehavior by the Hollywood actor. Show more

US actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New Orleans. The 39-year-old is accused of assaulting two people, according to the local police. He is now to be prosecuted for assault. According to media reports, the incident took place on the fringes of a carnival festival. A dpa inquiry to the actor's management initially remained unanswered.

The police were notified on Tuesday night (local time) about an attack on two men. LaBeouf had caused a disturbance in an unspecified establishment. An employee had tried to expel the actor from the premises. LaBeouf then punched the man several times with "clenched fists" and later punched another person in the nose. The actor was later taken to hospital for treatment of unknown injuries and arrested after his release.

The "Transformers" star is always making headlines with scandals. His ex-girlfriend, British musician FKA Twigs, sued him for physical and emotional abuse in 2020. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit is due to go to court in September. La Beouf had admitted to hurtful behavior, but denies the specific allegations.