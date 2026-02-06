Director and actor Timothy Busfield before a hearing in Second District Court at the Bernalillo County Courthouse. Keystone

US actor and director Timothy Busfield is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two underage actors on the set of the series "The Cleaning Lady".

US actor and director Timothy Busfield has now been charged with sexual abuse of minors. The district attorney of Bernalillo County in the US state of New Mexico announced the indictment on four counts of "criminal sexual contact with a child" by a grand jury.

A grand jury is a group of jurors who decide whether charges can be brought in a case after evidence is presented by the prosecution.

Busfield had a warrant out for his arrest in January on charges of criminal sexual contact with minors and child molestation. The 68-year-old turned himself in to the police, but at the same time vehemently denied the allegations. He would counter these "terrible" lies, said the actor known from TV series such as "The Best Years" and "The West Wing" in a video statement.

Busfield was released from custody shortly afterwards. According to a judge's decision, he can remain at large until the start of a trial.

Allegations by minors

The accusations were made by two underage twin brothers who played in the TV series "The Cleaning Lady". Busfield directed some of the episodes. The drama series was broadcast in the USA from 2022 to 2025. According to the investigators, the boys, who are now eleven years old, reported sexual assaults on the set of the TV series.

Busfield has been married to US actress Melissa Gilbert since 2013. She is best known for the 70s series "Our Little Farm".