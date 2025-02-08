Actor Tony Roberts has died at the age of 85, his daughter has announced. KEYSTONE

Tony Roberts was the perfect on-screen counterpart to his companion Woody Allen: tall, charismatic, confident. He also enjoyed success as a stage actor. Roberts was 85 years old.

The American actor and longtime companion of Woody Allen, Tony Roberts, has died. Roberts died at the age of 85, his daughter Nicole Burley told the "New York Times" newspaper.

The actor appeared in several of Allen's films, often as his best friend. He was also a versatile theater and musical performer.

Roberts made his Broadway debut in 1962, meeting Allen a short time later and finally landing a role in his Broadway comedy "Don't Dring the Water" in 1966. He appeared in the same role in the film version, as well as in the play and subsequent film adaptation of "Do It Again, Sam" in 1969. Other Allen films in which Roberts appeared were "The Urban Neurotic" (1977), "Stardust Memories" (1980), "A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy" (1982), "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1986) and "Radio Days" (1987).

"Robert's confident screen presence - not to mention his tall frame, broad shoulders and curly brown mane - was the perfect contrast to Allen's various neurotic characters, making them even funnier and more entertaining," wrote The Jewish Daily Forward about the two men's collaboration in 2016.

Successful in film and on Broadway

His other films included "Serpico" in 1973 and "The Hijacking of the Pelham 123 Subway" a year later. Roberts was nominated twice for the Tony Theater Award - for "How Now, Dow Jones" and "Play It Again, Sam".

Roberts' television appearances included the short-lived series "The Four Seasons" (1984) and "The Lucie Arnaz Show" (1985), as well as guest appearances on such popular shows as "Murder is Her Hobby" and "Law & Order."

"I was lucky enough to live through the last years of the Golden Age of Broadway," Roberts told Broadway World in 2015. "There was a lot more going on in that era that seemed to be of high quality and great conviction."

