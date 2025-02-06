US actress Blake Lively (l.), US actor and director Justin Baldoni (center) and Lively's husband and actor Ryan Reynolds. (archive pictures) Image: Keystone/AP Photo

Since the release of her hit movie "It Ends With Us", a legal dispute has flared up between actress Blake Lively and her colleague Justin Baldoni. It's about sexual harassment and defamation. The actors are making serious accusations against each other - but their lawsuits have not stopped there.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Texan crisis PR expert has filed a lawsuit against US actress Blake Lively, accusing her of defamation.

The lawsuit is related to the dispute between fellow movie stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over allegations of sexual harassment and defamation.

Crisis manager Jed Wallace and his firm Street Relations accuse Lively of dragging him into the public dispute and filed the seven-million-dollar lawsuit in federal court in Texas on Tuesday Show more

A Texas crisis communications specialist has filed a lawsuit against US actress Blake Lively, accusing her of defamation. The lawsuit is related to the dispute between fellow movie stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over allegations of sexual harassment and defamation. Crisis manager Jed Wallace and his company Street Relations accuse Lively of dragging him into the public dispute and filed the seven-million-dollar lawsuit in a federal court in Texas on Tuesday. The documents said Wallace had nothing to do with a campaign to damage Lively's reputation.

The actress Lively had sued the actor and director of her film "Just One More Time", Justin Baldoni, his production company and others at the end of December. She accused them of sexual harassment and attempted damage to her reputation. Lively demanded damages of an unknown amount. Baldoni, in turn, filed a lawsuit against Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, in January, alleging defamation and blackmail. He demanded at least 400 million dollars in damages.

Crisis specialist Wallace is not one of the defendants, but was named in court documents and a New York Times report on the case. In a lawsuit filed last week in Texas seeking a deposition from Wallace, Lively alleges that he was used by publicists working with Baldoni to create "a digital army across the country" to spread disparaging content.

Lively's lawyers called Wallace's lawsuit a "transparent retaliation". They were "pleased" that Wallace had finally stepped out of the shadows and that he too would now be held accountable in federal court, they said in a statement.

Blake-Lively: floral looks Brilliant appearance: Blake Lively walked the red carpet at the "It Ends with Us" premiere in New York in a vintage Versace dress. In the cult dress, the actress paid tribute to pop princess Britney Spears, who wore the same gown in 2002. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images The colorful designer dress is reminiscent of a bouquet of flowers. Lively's outift joins a series of floral looks she has worn in recent days - like here in London during the promo tour for her new film. Image: IMAGO/WENN Lively has thus fully internalized her role of Lily Bloom. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images The main character of "It Ends with Us" runs a flower store. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch In New York, Lively presented several looks with floral prints. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images Blake-Lively: floral looks Brilliant appearance: Blake Lively walked the red carpet at the "It Ends with Us" premiere in New York in a vintage Versace dress. In the cult dress, the actress paid tribute to pop princess Britney Spears, who wore the same gown in 2002. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images The colorful designer dress is reminiscent of a bouquet of flowers. Lively's outift joins a series of floral looks she has worn in recent days - like here in London during the promo tour for her new film. Image: IMAGO/WENN Lively has thus fully internalized her role of Lily Bloom. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images The main character of "It Ends with Us" runs a flower store. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch In New York, Lively presented several looks with floral prints. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images

Success of the movie overshadowed

New York Judge Lewis J. Liman has scheduled the trial to begin on March 9, 2026 and has indicated that the trial will likely revolve around both Baldoni and Lively's lawsuits.

The movie "It Ends With Us" is based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling book of the same name, which is about a romance that ended in domestic violence. The film's success was overshadowed by the turbulence surrounding the production and marketing of the hit movie.