As a witty receptionist on TV and later alongside Hollywood star Burt Reynolds: Loni Anderson was in the headlines for many years. She died shortly before her 80th birthday.

The US actress Loni Anderson is dead. She died on Sunday at the age of 79 in a hospital in Los Angeles, her spokeswoman confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

US media had previously reported. Anderson would have been 80 years old on Tuesday. She died after a long illness, US media quoted the spokeswoman as saying.

Loni Anderson's (right) divorce from film star Burt Reynolds made headlines in the tabloids for years. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch

The actress was known to a wider audience for her role as a smart radio station receptionist in the sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati", which was produced in the late 70s to early 80s. She was nominated twice for an Emmy and three times for a Golden Globe.

In 1980, she starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger in "The Jayne Mansfield Story". Anderson was also known to some as the ex-wife of Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds - their marriage ended in a bitter legal dispute over alimony for their adopted son.

