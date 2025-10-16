The bar is to be located at the rear of the aircraft. Magnifica Air

A new US airline wants to redefine luxury in the skies. Magnifica Air is planning scheduled flights with Airbus A220 and A321neo aircraft in VIP seating from 2027. A Swiss company is responsible for the interior design.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Magnifica Air plans to fly from 2027 with Airbus A220-300 and A321neo in a greatly reduced seating configuration, with 45 to 54 seats and up to four private suites per jet.

Air Lease Corporation is providing six new Airbus for the first deliveries in 2027. Azorra is also supplying two used A220s from a former EgyptAir fleet.

The Swiss company Comlux takes over the VIP cabin conversion in Indianapolis. Show more

A "third way" between private jet and classic airline first: this is how the US start-up Magnifica Air describes its product, which is due to be launched in 2027. The fleet will initially consist of Airbus A220-300s and A321neos - but with radically few seats and some private suites, as the specialist portal "AirwayBuzz" reports.

Magnifica Air is relying on leasing to procure the jets: Air Lease Corporation (ALC) is providing four new A220-300s and two A321neos for delivery from 2027, according to a report by "Air Data News". In addition, Azorra will deliver two A220s previously operated by EgyptAir; they are to become the new company's first aircraft. In total, this will result in an initial fleet of eight aircraft.

This is what the new suites at Magnifica Air will look like. Magnifica Air

The cabins are being developed by the Swiss VIP outfitter Comlux. The aircraft will be completed at the Comlux center in Indianapolis - including structural work, interior fittings, connectivity and special requests from the operator. The A220s will therefore have an all-first-class layout with 54 seats. The A321neo will have 44 to 46 fully flat seats, plus two to four private suites and a lounge in the rear.

Initially, premium domestic routes are planned

Magnifica Air is positioning itself "between private jet and business class" - with a separate terminal experience, "zero queues", gourmet in-flight catering and a highly personalized service. "Today, passengers have two options - pay ten times more for a private jet or accept the limits of traditional Business Class. We offer a third way," says the brand's self-image.

In the context of the leasing partnership, CEO Wade Black speaks of a "defining moment for luxury aviation" that will "shift the benchmark" for how travel is experienced.

Operationally, the airline is initially planning premium domestic routes, including connections between New York, Chicago, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Palm Beach, Los Angeles and San Jose. The airline wants to target one-way fares in the upper price segment; starting prices of around 20,000 US dollars are being communicated - but with a private jet-like ground and cabin experience. The project is financially backed by 150 million US dollars in capital from investment firm CIG Companies.

The market will decide whether the concept is viable. Comparable boutique models, such as those offered by the airline "Beond" from Zurich, initially struggled to establish themselves.