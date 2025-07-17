US comedian Pete Davidson (31) is going to be a father, as his pregnant girlfriend, model and actress Elsie Hewitt, announced in an Instagram post. Now everyone would know that they had sex, the British-born actress wrote alongside several photos of the couple. The 29-year-old also posted a short video of an ultrasound examination and an ultrasound scan.
According to US media reports, the two have been a couple since the spring. Davidson is best known for his appearances on the comedy show 'Saturday Night Live', but has also appeared in series and films.
In 2018, Davidson was engaged to singer Ariana Grande, but the couple broke up after a few months. TV starlet Kim Kardashian made her relationship with the comedian, which lasted several months, public in 2022.