Comedian Dave Chappelle at a performance in 2021. IMAGO/Picturelux

While Saudi Arabia executes journalists and punishes homosexuality with death, international comedians performed at a multi-million dollar festival last week - and were heavily criticized for it.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you US comedians such as Dave Chappelle performed at the Riyadh Comedy Festival, even though Saudi Arabia is known for serious human rights violations.

Human Rights Watch criticized the festival as an image campaign of the regime. Other comedians condemned the comedians' participation, as they were bound by contracts to self-censorship.

Some comedians later apologized for performing at the festival and promised to donate their fees - but Human Rights Watch rejected the donations. Show more

Saudi Arabia, the land of freedom of expression? At least if US comedian Dave Chapelle has his way. "It's easier for me to speak here than in America," he said at a comedy festival in Saudi Arabia , according to the New York Times.

In Saudi Arabia of all places, the country that executed the journalist Turki al-Jasser a few months ago for criticizing the Saudi royal family on X. In a country where homosexuality is punishable by death and women are subject to a male guardian.

In addition to Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Bill Burr and Jimmy Carr also performed at the Riyadh Comedy Festival. The festival took place from September 26 to October 9.

"Disgusted and deeply disappointed"

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch warned that the festival was only intended to distract from human rights violations and polish up the country's image. The government is investing in tourism, entertainment and sport to achieve this. For example, Saudi Arabia was recently awarded the 2034 Men's World Cup and bought the games manufacturer Electronic Arts (EA) via a sovereign wealth fund.

The festival also coincided with the seventh anniversary of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Human Rights Watch therefore called on the comedians to take a clear stand against human rights violations in Saudi Arabia.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered by the Saudi government in 2018. KEYSTONE

The comedians performing were also criticized by their colleagues. David Cross wrote: "I am disgusted and deeply disappointed by this whole disgusting thing." Marc Maron said: "The same guy who is going to pay them is the guy who paid the guy who cut Jamal Khashoggi up with a bone saw."

Some of the comedians then defended their appearance at the festival. "A reporter was killed by the government. That's unfortunate, but not something I'd risk everything for," said Jim Jefferies in a podcast.

Tim Dillon said: "They pay me enough to look the other way." According to his own statement, however, he was disinvited again after making jokes about Saudi Arabia. He should have received 375 thousand dollars for his appearance. According to Dillon, others received offers of up to 1.6 million dollars.

Contract prevented jokes about the Saudi government

The comedians at the festival were obviously not able to speak completely freely. Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka said that she had also received an offer, but had turned it down. She later published excerpts from the contract that was sent to her.

The comedians performing are not allowed to show any material "that could be seen as derogatory, defamatory or damaging to the reputation of Saudi Arabia, its government and legal system, the royal family or any religion or religious traditions and personality", it says.

The money is coming straight from the Crown Prince, who actively executes journalists, ppl wnonlethal drug offenses, bloggers, etc w/out due process. A lot of the “you can’t say anything anymore!” Comedians are doing the festival 😂 they had to adhere to censorship rules to do it pic.twitter.com/QP34xoi3QG — Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) September 26, 2025

Now the comedians' appearances are already in the past. And in retrospect, they also reacted differently to the ongoing criticism. Bill Burr raved about his performance: "You could just tell that there was a real hunger for comedy there." For him, it was one of his best performances.

Jessica Kirson, who is openly lesbian and was one of the few women to perform, apologized for her participation. She was "surprised" when she was asked to perform there, she told "The Hollywood Reporter" magazine, so she had requested that she could "openly come out as a lesbian on stage and perform queer material". "I hoped that this could help LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia to feel seen and valued," she continued. In Saudi Arabia, homosexual acts are illegal and can be punishable by death.

Human Rights Watch does not want donations from the comedians

She now regrets having made the appearance. "I deeply regret that I performed under a government that continuously violates basic human rights." She donated her fee to a human rights organization, but did not specify its name.

Other comedians also promised to donate their fees afterwards. Aziz Ansari wanted to give part of the money to Human Rights Watch. But the organization declined. In a statement to "Variety", a spokesperson explained that such donations could not be accepted. Human Rights Watch does not accept any money whose origin or conditions could jeopardize its independence or credibility.

More from the department