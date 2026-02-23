After the croissant bag, Lidl is following suit - and launching a shopping bag with designer aspirations. It was designed by a New York creative. The new product is limited - and can only be won, not bought.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Together with designer Nik Bentel, Lidl is launching a limited-edition "trolley bag" in a mini shopping cart design, which celebrated its premiere at London Fashion Week 2026.

Following the viral Croissant Bag, the stainless steel bag is the second collaboration with the New York creative and can only be won in Switzerland via a prize draw.

With this campaign, Lidl is joining an ongoing trend in which retailers are transforming everyday products into fashion statements, some of which are limited edition. Show more

What happens when a discounter meets couture? Lidl has turned its shopping trolley into a designer handbag - in cooperation with the New York creative mind Nik Bentel. And it's not just an April Fool's joke.

The trolley bag is the supermarket giant's second collaboration with designer Nik Bentel. The Lidl-Bentel croissant bag went viral back in 2024 and sold out in no time at all.

The designer says of his latest creation: "It's incredibly exciting to transform the most unexpected objects into fashion statements". Even shopping at the discount store becomes a fashion event.

A copy for Switzerland

But the funny mini shopping trolley from Lidl is not simply available to buy. Anyone interested can win it in a prize draw. On February 26 from 10 am.

The "Trolley Bag" premiered at London Fashion Week 2026. The special bag is made of stainless steel, with a grid structure, handle and everything that goes with it. But it is - probably - not intended for everyday use. Coins or accessories for the grids.

Products to wear - not a new trend

Creating new accessories or items of clothing from cult products is not a new trend. In 2010, for example, Migros launched the popular ice cream motifs as wearable items for the first time: the vanilla seal and the chocolate bear now adorn T-shirts, shorts and bags. The iconic ice tea motif was also later reinterpreted in a fashionable new way.

Aldi also got in on the act, with the first "Aldilettes" being launched as part of Aldi Nord's "Aldi Original" collection in September 2020. The blue and white striped flip-flops in the brand design were part of a limited-edition streetwear collection that became known through raffles on Instagram and a pop-up exhibition in Berlin.

