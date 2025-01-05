US filmmaker Jeff Baena dead at the age of 47 Jeff Baena was married to the US actress Aubrey Plaza. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch Jeff Baena was well known in the independent film scene. (archive picture) Image: dpa US filmmaker Jeff Baena dead at the age of 47 Jeff Baena was married to the US actress Aubrey Plaza. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch Jeff Baena was well known in the independent film scene. (archive picture) Image: dpa

US director Jeff Baena brought his wife Aubrey Plaza in front of the camera several times for independent films. He also made a name for himself as a screenwriter. Baena has now died at the age of 47.

The US filmmaker was married to "The White Lotus" actress Aubrey Plaza.

The screenwriter was 47 years old. Show more

"The White Lotus" actress Aubrey Plaza (40) is mourning the death of her husband: US director and screenwriter Jeff Baena is dead, a spokesperson for the filmmaker and the Los Angeles County coroner's office have confirmed, according to US media.

A spokeswoman for Plaza referred to a corresponding report by the film portal Deadline.com, according to which the family of the deceased said they were devastated and asked for privacy.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Baena was found lifeless by an assistant at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning. He was pronounced dead a short time later and the cause of death is currently unclear. The filmmaker was 47 years old.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena said yes to each other in 2021

Plaza (40) and Baena got married in 2021 after a ten-year relationship. The "Parks and Recreation" actress also starred in Baena's films "Life After Beth" (2014), "The Little Hours" (2017) and "Spin Me Round" (2022), among others.

The Miami-born Baena was also known in the independent scene as a screenwriter. Together with director David O. Russell (66), he wrote the script for the biting comedy "I Heart Huckabees" (2004) about the search for meaning and life crises, which was filmed with Dustin Hoffman (87), Jude Law (52), Jason Schwartzman (44), Isabelle Huppert (71) and Lily Tomlin (85).

After graduating from NYU Film School, Baena ventured to Los Angeles, where he wanted to make a career. He started out as a production assistant for director and producer Robert Zemeckis (72). He made his directorial debut with "Life After Beth".

