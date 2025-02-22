Gisèle Pelicot is the woman of the year 2025 according to US magazine "Time" (archive image) Keystone

Gisèle Pelicot, who became famous as a result of the Avignon rape trial, has been named Woman of the Year 2025 by US magazine "Time".

Gisèle Pelicot is an "ordinary woman who acted in an extraordinary way in the face of personal tragedy". This is how the US magazine "Time" justified the Frenchwoman's selection as Woman of the Year 2025.

The Frenchwoman's decision to refuse a trial behind closed doors and thus waive her right to anonymity has made her "a heroine worldwide", the magazine writes in its decision.

Pelicot shares the award with twelve other women, including actress Nicole Kidman, gymnast Jordan Chiles and basketball player A'ja Wilson. Their stories will be featured in the March 10 issue.

Icon for women's rights

Gisèle Pelicot had been repeatedly drugged by her husband for years and offered for rape on internet forums. The trial ended with prison sentences for all defendants.

Pelicot has become an international icon for women's rights due to her courage and the great media attention the trial received in Avignon in the south of France. She had campaigned for a public trial "so that shame would change sides".