Shocking moment on "The Daily Show": presenter Jon Stewart angrily smashed a coffee mug, injuring his hand bloody. The audience reacted in horror, but Stewart continued the show.

The reason for his outburst was the radical austerity plans of Trump's administration and the pricing of the pharmaceutical industry, during which he also criticized Biden.

Despite his bleeding hand, Stewart continued his speech and later assured the shocked audience that he was fine. Show more

Satire can hurt. However, it is the exception that it ends so painfully for the satirist himself. In the news satire "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, presenter Jon Stewart talked himself into such a rage that he beat his hand bloody. The audience at the recording reacted in shock - the host continued his speech unmoved.

What made the 62-year-old, multi-award-winning show host so angry? On the one hand, the radical cost-cutting plans of US President Donald Trump's newly established Department of Government Efficiency and, on the other, the pharmaceutical industry's pricing policies.

In this context, he also attacked Trump's predecessor in office, Joe Biden. He had been celebrated for having lowered the prices of just ten drugs. "A small drop in the ocean," Stewart raged, talking about subsidies already provided by taxpayers, lifting up a coffee cup - and smashing it with full force on the desk.

Stewart: "I'm fine"

The accident at least briefly upset the presenter himself: "I might have to go to hospital soon", said Jon Stewart after he had assessed the consequences on his right hand. However, he then preferred to hide his injured hand under his desk and continue with his angry monologue.

When the audience later got a glimpse of the blood-covered fingers, they reacted with shock. "I'm fine," Stewart assured them. It is not known whether he actually went to hospital after the recording of the show.

Jon Stewart has been injured on camera before

Jon Stewart took over "The Daily Show" from comedian Craig Kilborn in 1999 and successfully hosted the program until 2014. In 2024, it was announced that Stewart would once again take over the Monday editions. He originally only wanted to present the show until the presidential election, but then decided to return permanently.

The native New Yorker is notorious for his satirical outbursts of anger.

In 2011, he had already injured himself once on camera with a piece of glass. Even then, he only finished his speech before seeking medical treatment.

