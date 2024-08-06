Rapper Snoop Dogg was also seen riding at the Olympics. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

The Olympic Games in Paris have a new star: Snoop Dogg impresses as co-commentator and secures high bonuses thanks to high ratings.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Snoop Dogg acts as a TV sports expert for NBC at the Summer Olympics in Paris and tries out different sports.

The rapper earns 500,000 dollars a day and could receive up to 15 million dollars for his participation through a special deal.

His appearances as the "unofficial mascot" have increased viewer numbers by 79 percent compared to the Tokyo Games. Show more

US rap star Snoop Dogg is currently shaking up the Summer Olympics in Paris. The 52-year-old is on a special mission that has nothing to do with show business: He's there as a TV show star for US broadcaster NBC.

Snoop Dogg is more or less the sidekick of sports commentator Mike Tirico. He makes gags about fencing or equestrian sports, for example. He is also on the road as a live reporter. He had Olympic star Michael Phelps explain various swimming techniques to him.

Snoop Dogg took a swimming lesson with Michael Phelps 😭 pic.twitter.com/1UzNmlgBQE — NO CONTEXT OLYMPICS (@OlympicsContext) July 31, 2024

Snoop is also trying out various sports in Paris: He has let off steam as a horse rider, pole vaulter. Or had himself filmed on the sidelines as an Olympic dolphin fan.

His clips go viral - Snoop Dogg is considered the unofficial mascot among his fans.

Snoop cashes in big time

Snoop Dogg is not only a gifted entertainer, he's also a really good businessman: he's had his Olympic stint gilded. The singer earns a whopping 500,000 dollars, or around 425,500 francs, per Olympic day, reports "Bild.de".

Snoop dogg at the olympics is an absolute vibe. pic.twitter.com/UhD7cwhOoz — L A U R A 🌍 (@missgeog92) August 3, 2024

An employee of the NBC broadcaster revealed to the German daily newspaper that Snoop Dogg could earn up to 15 million dollars for the Olympic Games, which equates to around 12.7 million francs. The reason? His deal is said to guarantee him a TV ratings bonus.

The Olympic ratings bring Snoop Dogg a nice chunk of money into his account: Compared to the games in Tokyo, viewer ratings have risen by 79 percent. On average, 34 million people watch the broadcasts - a jackpot for Snoop Dogg.

