The public prosecutor's office in LA makes serious accusations against the rapper. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A bizarre incident in Los Angeles at night puts rapper Lil Nas X in the headlines. Now the singer faces charges of assault when he is arrested.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lil Nas X has been charged with assaulting police officers.

The "Old Town Road" singer was seen walking through Los Angeles in the early hours of last week wearing only underwear and boots, and later completely naked.

He was picked up by police officers and the situation escalated, leading to the charges.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the musician allegedly assaulted officers during the arrest and injured at least three of them. Show more

Following the headline-grabbing arrest of US rapper Lil Nas X in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old is facing four charges. The public prosecutor's office is accusing the Grammy award-winner of three counts of assault and resisting a police officer. The rapper pleaded not guilty on Monday (local time). According to a statement from the public prosecutor's office, he faces up to five years in prison if found guilty on all counts.

"Anyone who assaults police officers faces serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be," District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement.

The musician, whose real name is Montero Hill, has been in custody since his arrest on Thursday. The judge in charge has now set bail for his release in the amount of 75,000 dollars. The rapper's spokesperson did not initially respond to an inquiry from dpa.

Lil Nas X at his arraignment in a Los Angeles court on Monday. Image: Keystone/Frederic J Brown/Pool Photo via AP

Headline-grabbing incident

The "Old Town Road" singer walked through Los Angeles in the early hours of the morning last week wearing only underwear and boots, later completely naked. US media posted videos of the incident. He was apprehended by police officers and the situation escalated, leading to the allegations. According to the public prosecutor's office, the musician allegedly attacked officers during the arrest and injured at least three of them.

The rapper was initially taken to hospital on suspicion of drug use and then remanded in custody, a police spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

Health problems on the rise

The incident is one in a series of health problems that have plagued Lil Nas X this year. In April, the rapper, who became world-famous with his hit "Old Town Road", announced on social media that he was suffering from partial facial paralysis. A month later, he had to cancel his planned headline performance at the Outloud Pride Music Festival in West Hollywood.

According to sources, mental health issues were the reason for the cancellation at the time. The festival explained in an official statement: "We are in close contact with Lil Nas X and his team regarding an ongoing medical issue." The rapper himself emphasized at the time: "After my recent hospital stay, I - like all of you - need to prioritize my health and get back to 100 percent."

The musician, who grew up in the US state of Georgia, had his breakthrough in 2019 with the country/hip-hop hit 'Old Town Road'. Lil Nas X released his successful debut album "Montero" in 2021.