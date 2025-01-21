Francisco San Martin was born on August 27, 1985 in Mallorca and grew up in the US state of Montana, where he worked on several children's theater productions.
Most recently, he lived in seclusion
According to "Forbes" reports, San Martin returned to Spain with his family as a teenager, where he made a name for himself with appearances in various stage, TV and film productions.
In 2011, he joined the cast of the popular soap "Zeit der Sehnsucht", but left the series after six months.
In 2017, he appeared in the US daily "Rich and Beautiful"; from the same year, he also had a recurring role for two seasons in the dramedy series "Jane the Virgin" with Gina Rodriguez, which was also successful in this country. Most recently, San Martin had mainly worked on short films and withdrawn from the public eye.
