"Jane the Virgin" star Francisco San Martin has died at the age of 39. 2011 Getty Images/David Livingston

During his career, he appeared in front of the camera for successful US series such as "Time of Longing" and "Jane the Virgin". Now the actor Francisco San Martin has died. He was only 39 years old.

San Martin was born in Mallorca, grew up in the USA and later made a name for himself in Spain with theater, TV and film appearances.

In addition to his role in "Zeit der Sehnsucht", he appeared in "Reich und Schön" and "Jane the Virgin", among others, but retired from the public eye recently. Show more

The US soap opera "Time of Longing" once made him famous: Francisco San Martin, who starred in the series as Dario Hernandez, has died.

The actor was only 39 years old. According to US media reports, San Martin died by suicide on January 16.

Francisco San Martin was born on August 27, 1985 in Mallorca and grew up in the US state of Montana, where he worked on several children's theater productions.

Most recently, he lived in seclusion

According to "Forbes" reports, San Martin returned to Spain with his family as a teenager, where he made a name for himself with appearances in various stage, TV and film productions.

In 2011, he joined the cast of the popular soap "Zeit der Sehnsucht", but left the series after six months.

In 2017, he appeared in the US daily "Rich and Beautiful"; from the same year, he also had a recurring role for two seasons in the dramedy series "Jane the Virgin" with Gina Rodriguez, which was also successful in this country. Most recently, San Martin had mainly worked on short films and withdrawn from the public eye.

Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.

Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch

Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch





Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide



: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:: Association for bereaved people after suicide Nebelmeer : Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Show more

