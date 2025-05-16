Chris Brown at a concert in Brazil - now the Metropolitan Police arrested the US singer and rapper in a hotel in Manchester. (archive picture) Picture: IMAGO/Fotoarena

The police arrested the 36-year-old during a night-time raid at a hotel in Manchester. The background is an incident in London that has similarities to earlier allegations.

DPA

US singer Chris Brown has been charged with grievous bodily harm in England. According to the London police, the 36-year-old remains in custody. He is due to appear in court in Manchester on Friday.

The R&B artist was arrested by police in a luxury hotel in the north-west English metropolis on Thursday night. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the background to the arrest was an incident in London in February 2023.

Bottle allegedly hit on the head

According to media reports, Brown is accused of attacking a man with a bottle in a nightclub. The music producer claimed that Brown hit him on the head with the bottle and kicked and punched him when he was already lying on the floor, according to a BBC report.

The Crown Prosecution Service emphasized in a statement that Brown has the right to a fair trial.

Concerts planned for June

According to the tabloid newspaper "The Sun", the police had made an inquiry about Brown's entry into the UK. Only then was the arrest made, according to the paper.

The US artist arrived in Manchester by private jet on Wednesday. He was due to perform there and in other British cities in June as part of an anniversary tour.

The Grammy award-winner made his big breakthrough 20 years ago with the single "Run It!". This was followed by many more hits and successful albums.

Singer Rihanna attacked

However, Brown repeatedly attracted attention due to violent assaults. In 2009, he attacked his girlfriend at the time, singer Rihanna (37), for which he was sentenced to probation and community service.

In 2016, he was arrested after a woman accused Brown of holding a gun to her head. In 2017, he was handcuffed in the US state of Florida for allegedly assaulting a photographer.