Lionel Richie performs in Zurich on July 12. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Lionel Richie is playing a concert in Zurich on July 12. He tells "Sonntagsblick": "I love Switzerland - and I love Lisa, my life partner".

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lionel Richie loves Switzerland and his partner Lisa from Toggenburg.

He is giving a concert in Zurich on July 12.

Fans often come dressed as Commodores. Show more

US singer Lionel Richie has expressed his love for Switzerland in an interview. "I love Switzerland - and I love Lisa, my life partner," he toldSonntagsBlick.

She has her roots in "beautiful Toggenburg", where the couple also spend a lot of time in their private lives. Richie will be performing at Zurich's Hallenstadion on July 12. The evening will also be a family celebration for him and his partner, as "everyone" from their large circle of friends and family will be coming. "It's like coming home for me," said Richie.

When asked which of his songs suited Switzerland, the 76-year-old replied: "Maybe just: 'Hello. Every time I'm here, everyone says a friendly hello."

The "All Night Long" performer went on to reveal that the Zurich audience could look forward to an evening with two shows: one on stage and one in the audience. According to Richie, many are guaranteed to come dressed as Commodores with Afro wigs, moustaches and 80s outfits. "It's going to be a huge party," says Richie.