Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with a Valais fan T-shirt. Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo is causing a stir with a vintage T-shirt featuring a Valais-inspired design. Why the US singer chose to wear a shirt bearing the Valais coat of arms at a fan event remains a mystery. However, the region is happy to accept the unexpected publicity—and is inviting Rodrigo to Valais.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Olivia Rodrigo drew attention at a fan event because she was wearing a vintage T-shirt with the words “J’aime le Valais” and the Valais coat of arms.

Why the US singer chose the Valais shirt is unknown.

The tourism organization Valais/Wallis Promotion doesn’t know the background, but is happy about the free publicity. Show more

US singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo (“Bizaardvark”) caused a stir at an exclusive fan meet-and-greet for the release of her new album—though not because of her music.

The 23-year-old wore a T-shirt bearing the inscription “J’aime le Valais” (“I love Valais”) and the Valais coat of arms. The Valais newspaper “Le Nouvelliste” reported on this .

Rapper Travis Scott had already worn a Valais tracksuit

After U.S. rapper Travis Scott was spotted at the 2024 U.S. Open wearing an FC Sion tracksuit, another international star is now making headlines with a Valais fan logo.

Travis Scott at the US Open 🎾 pic.twitter.com/t1yiTVP6G5 — RTA (@RodeoTheAlbum) September 7, 2024

Rodrigo invited to Valais

Olivia Rodrigo, who has more than 40 million followers on Instagram, was photographed wearing the eye-catching vintage shirt during a meet-and-greet with fans. Why the singer chose this particular item of clothing remains unclear.

The tourism organization Valais/Wallis Promotion is also unaware of the background. Nevertheless, they are delighted with the unexpected publicity: “We are thrilled about this appearance, which is as unexpected as it is unusual,” the organization explains.

Whether the T-shirt was a gift, discovered by chance, or selected by someone with particular taste is impossible to say. It apparently comes from the online shop “arianathrifts.” Several websites are reportedly already selling replicas of the T-shirt.

For Valais/Wallis Promotion, one thing is certain: should Olivia Rodrigo ever want to discover the Valais for herself, she is more than welcome. “We would be delighted to show her the region and its beautiful landscapes!”

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