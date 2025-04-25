American talk show legend Jay Leno has been married to his wife Marvis since 1980. Getty Images/Amy Sussman

American talk show host Jay Leno has been married to Mavis Leno since 1980 - and is living up to his vows. He lovingly cares for his wife, who suffers from dementia.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jay Leno has been married to his wife Mavis for over 40 years and stands by her side even in difficult times.

Mavis Leno suffers from dementia, which has changed their everyday life considerably.

Jay Leno cares devotedly for his wife and thus embodies the marriage vow in its deepest meaning. Show more

Jay Leno, the US talk show legend with the distinctive chin, has stood faithfully by his wife Mavis' side since 1980. Now in his fifth decade of marriage, he impressively demonstrates what the words "for better or for worse" mean: his wife suffers from dementia and he cares for her with devotion.

In the US program "In Depth with Graham Bensinger", the former late-night presenter talks about married life since the diagnosis: "It's basically what we did before, except now I have to feed her and do all these things. But I love looking after her."

Getting through the tough times also requires a sense of humor. He goes through memories on index cards with his wife - often with a smile: "It's also a bit of fun," he admits.

Leno: "I like looking after her"

At the beginning of last year, Jay Leno took over the guardianship of his wife. "It's not that I enjoy it," he admits. But: "I think that's what really makes a marriage. And the love. You just have to do it."

The classic car enthusiast has had some tough times himself: in 2022, he suffered a serious accident when a petrol fire broke out in his garage. This was followed by another accident in November of the same year, in which he suffered further injuries.

But the couple have stuck together - they have been inseparable since the 1970s. And Jay Leno has clear ideas about the secret to success in a happy marriage: "Not cheating is a huge key." He also wisely emphasizes: "Marry your conscience. Be there for her when she needs you the most!"

