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Scandal in Japan US tourist breaks into baby monkey Punch's enclosure in disguise

Christian Thumshirn

19.5.2026

An American tourist climbs into baby macaque Punch's enclosure in Japan in disguise - and causes a commotion at the zoo. According to media reports, several monkeys panic and the police intervene.

19.05.2026, 09:03

19.05.2026, 09:27

Baby macaque Punch has long been an internet star in Japan. Millions of people have seen the pictures of the little monkey from the zoo in Ichikawa near Tokyo. Punch became famous through viral photos with a stuffed orangutan.

Tourist causes chaos

Now Punch is making headlines again: An American tourist in disguise climbs directly into the ape enclosure - the animals panic and the man is arrested.

Find out what's behind it in the video above.

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