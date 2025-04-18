"The failed marriage really affected me. I wouldn't wish that on anyone": Uschi Glas. Picture: Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bruno Bötschi

"The failed marriage really affected me. I wouldn't wish that on anyone." Actress Uschi Glas divorced her first husband Bernd Tewaag in 2003.

Now the 81-year-old, who has been married to Dieter Hermann for almost twenty years, looks back on the difficult time in an interview with ORF.

The separation from her first husband after 22 years of marriage was preceded by the so-called "Würschtl affair" with a saleswoman 27 years her junior.

Uschi Glas: "You have to get up again at some point"

What particularly bothered Uschi Glas in the time before the separation was the gloating of her fellow human beings: "People really gawk at you."

She continued: "Then you just have to get up again at some point. You can't take the low blow away, that's the way it is." At some point, however, you have to say to yourself: "Enough is enough, the mourning period is over now."

Shortly afterwards, the actress drew a line in the sand and separated from Bernd Tewaag, the father of her three children. "Anyone who cheats on me is through," Glas said in an interview at the time.

For many years afterwards, she thought she would never find a new boyfriend. But things turned out differently.

At the beginning of 2004, Uschi Glas met Dieter Hermann at a golf tournament. The following year, the couple tied the knot on October 22, 2005.

