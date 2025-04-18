"That really got to me"Uschi Glas talks about her ex's cheating scandal
Bruno Bötschi
18.4.2025
Uschi Glas gives an insight into her inner life in an interview and talks about the separation from her first husband. What the actress found particularly difficult was the gloating of her fellow human beings.
18.04.2025, 09:56
Bruno Bötschi
No time? blue News summarizes for you
When Uschi Glas divorced her first husband Bernd Tewaag in 2003, the actress was going through a difficult time.
What made the now 81-year-old particularly difficult in the time before the separation was the gloating of her fellow human beings.
Her husband at the time was having an affair with a saleswoman 27 years her junior.
The separation from her first husband after 22 years of marriage was preceded by the so-called "Würschtl affair" with a saleswoman 27 years her junior.
Uschi Glas: "You have to get up again at some point"
What particularly bothered Uschi Glas in the time before the separation was the gloating of her fellow human beings: "People really gawk at you."
She continued: "Then you just have to get up again at some point. You can't take the low blow away, that's the way it is." At some point, however, you have to say to yourself: "Enough is enough, the mourning period is over now."
Shortly afterwards, the actress drew a line in the sand and separated from Bernd Tewaag, the father of her three children. "Anyone who cheats on me is through," Glas said in an interview at the time.
For many years afterwards, she thought she would never find a new boyfriend. But things turned out differently.