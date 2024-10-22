Jochen Schropp and Marlene Lufen (right) are delighted with the new "Promi Big Brother" winner Leyla Lahouar. Joyn/Willi Weber

The winner of the twelfth season of "Promi Big Brother" has been announced. However, the fact that Leyla Lahouar has won the Sat.1 show has angered countless viewers. The conditions were unfair.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leyla Lahouar haqt "Promi Big Brother" 2024 and prevailed in the final against Jochen Horst, after she had already received a marriage proposal from her partner Mike Heiter.

Lahouar's victory and her relationship met with criticism from many viewers, who accused her of lacking performance and taking advantage of her partner's "double vote".

Despite negative comments, some fans plead for more composure and emphasize that such reality shows always provoke controversial reactions. Show more

Leyla Lahouar has won "Promi Big Brother" 2024. On Monday evening, the 28-year-old competed against actor Jochen Horst, former "Berlin - Tag & Nacht" star Matthias Höhn, "Big Brother" legend Alida Kurras and her partner and reality colleague Mike Heiter in a three-hour final. In the final public vote, Lahouar finally prevailed over runner-up Jochen Horst. She cheered: "Soon I'll be a wife and have 100,000 euros!"

A day earlier, the former "Bachelor" contestant had received a marriage proposal from her partner Mike Heiter in front of the cameras - a fact that seems to have annoyed some viewers even after the final of the Sat.1 show. "Really poor, this love story," read one comment under a photo that the broadcaster published on Instagram after the live show. The picture shows the happy winner - hugging her partner, who himself left the show in fifth place.

Incidentally, Lahouar wants to use the prize money to open a kebab store: "To show all the men and their kebab empires that there is now a woman who makes the whole kebab game even more blatant than all the men before," she said in an interview with Sat.1.

"'Promi Big Brother' has gone so downhill"

Lahouar's victory and her public love also seem to have upset numerous other fans. "It's a shame, 'Promi Big Brother' has slowed down so much," was the verdict of one user. "It was clear that she would win. You're always stronger as a couple and then you initiate this bad marriage proposal to get more viewers."

One viewer suggested that Lahouar had benefited from her partner's fans: "Well, whoever enjoys the advantage of the double vote (thanks to Mike) wins ... albeit undeservedly!" According to one user, the broadcaster should "ask itself whether such a couple constellation is fair to the other participants".

But it's not just the relationship on display in the show that is being criticized. "Why did Leyla deserve it? What did she do that was special? Almost no games, no nomination. Lying in bed and crying like a 5-year-old, pouting and bitching," one viewer says angrily. "Someone wins 100,000 euros for crying, lying in bed and making out," agrees a user. Lahouar's victory is "the biggest joke ever, right after the ridiculous proposal", says one fan. "Leyla has done absolutely nothing except sleep and cry."

Dispute among fans: "Appalled at how some people express themselves here"

Lahouar's critics are also facing headwinds themselves. "My God, it's just an entertainment show, nobody died," one commentator pleads for more composure. "I'm sorry that your ego is so bruised that Leyla won." One user is "appalled by the way some people are expressing themselves here": "Please think about whether you want to be put down like this."

One fan recalls that last year's winner Yeliz Koc also had to put up with a lot of malice: "Yeliz also had so many negative comments last year. I think it doesn't matter who wins, there's always grumbling."

More from the Entertainment section