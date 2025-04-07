  1. Residential Customers
No tobacco in public Vacation paradise imposes tough smoking rules - DFA warns

Sven Ziegler

7.4.2025

Smoking is now banned in the vacation paradise of Jamaica.
KEYSTONE
KEYSTONE

Smokers beware: Anyone who lights up a cigarette or joint outdoors in Jamaica risks a fine. The FDFA has issued an official warning about the comprehensive smoking ban on the Caribbean island.

07.04.2025, 13:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Jamaica has introduced a nationwide ban on smoking in public places.
  • The consumption of cannabis is also prohibited in public places.
  • The FDFA has adapted the official travel advice accordingly.
Show more

Caribbean, sun, reggae - but no cigarettes: if you are planning a vacation in Jamaica, it is better to keep your hands off the cigarette. The island nation, once known as a liberal paradise for cannabis users, has significantly tightened its laws.

Smoking tobacco products is now banned in all public spaces - including parks, bars, restaurants, bus stops and even concerts.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has amended its travel advice accordingly. "It is forbidden to consume tobacco products in all public spaces", the website states, as initially reported by the travel portal "Travelnews".

Cannabis only permitted to a limited extent

Although possession of small amounts of cannabis - up to 56 grams - is still not prosecuted in Jamaica, consumption in public spaces is prohibited. "Be sure to observe the limits on drug possession and the smoking ban," writes the German Foreign Office.

Anyone who disregards the rules and reaches for a lighter while on vacation can expect to be fined heavily. The FDFA refers to "official sources on the ground", on the basis of which the warning has been updated.

The development is likely to surprise many. For decades, Jamaica has been considered the home of Rastafarian culture, in which cannabis plays a spiritual role. However, the new legal practice shows that strict rules now also apply here when dealing with smoking products - regardless of the country's image.

