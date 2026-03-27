Due to the war in Iran, many destinations are difficult to reach. sda

The war in Iran is having a noticeable impact on the travel behavior of the Swiss: Many are hesitating to make bookings or are switching to European destinations. Travel companies explain how to organize relaxing vacations now.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Iran conflict is making Swiss travelers cautious, especially when it comes to long-distance trips to Asia and Oceania via the Middle East. Alternatives in Europe are therefore more in demand.

Despite the uncertainties, the desire to travel remains high and many are booking early or adjusting existing travel bookings.

Travel providers recommend booking early due to rising prices. Interest in insurance is only partially increasing. Attention is required when taking out insurance. Show more

Easter is just around the corner and the spring vacation is not long in coming. Many Swiss people travel during this time. But in times when there is war in the world and not only is air travel restricted, but prices are also constantly fluctuating, it is not easy to plan the perfect vacation.

The war in Iran is also having an impact on travel behavior in Switzerland. Tour operators are reporting more restraint - especially when it comes to long-distance travel via the Middle East. At the same time, the desire for vacations remains high and many are switching to other destinations.

At Dertour Suisse AG, the trend is clearly recognizable. "There is a certain reluctance to make new bookings, especially for trips via hubs in the Middle East," says Sara Vidal, Communication Manager, when asked by blue News. Many travelers are currently changing their minds: "In addition, many customers are switching to destinations in the West." However, trips that have already been booked are often being adjusted rather than canceled.

ITS Coop Travel is also feeling the effects. Managing Director Andi Restle explains: "The countries affected by the Iran conflict are those for which the FDFA advises against tourist travel, such as Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates." Unfortunately, the popular connecting flights to Asia and the Indian Ocean with the Gulf airlines Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways are also affected. "We were at least able to offer affected customers alternatives with other airlines or to other destinations," says Restle. And he continues: "Unfortunately, we also had to record a number of cancellations for Egypt and Turkey, although there is no objective reason to avoid traveling to these countries." Both countries, or rather the tourist regions, are not affected by the conflict and are very far away from the conflict area.

Travel Worldwide paints a similar picture. "There is currently a certain reluctance to book. Many customers are waiting and observing the situation for the time being," says Peter Greber, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Development at Travel Worldwide AG. The uncertainty is leading to decisions being made later than usual.

Booking early remains crucial

In this global situation, the question arises as to whether you should book a vacation at all - and above all, when should you book? When it comes to the right time to book, providers have a clear recommendation. If you have fixed vacation plans, you shouldn't wait too long. "We recommend booking the spring and summer vacations early, as demand for Mediterranean destinations is already very high and prices could tend to rise," says Vidal.

Restle also emphasizes the advantages of booking early: "If you don't have flexible dates, then the advice is 'the earlier, the better'." This way, you benefit from better flight prices and a larger selection of hotels. Spain and Portugal are currently in particularly high demand. However, there is still capacity for last-minute bookings, for example in Greece, Egypt or southern Turkey, according to Restle.

Travel Worldwide also points to possible price developments. "We assume that flight prices could continue to rise due to the high cost of kerosene - depending on developments in the Middle East," says Greber. Anyone wishing to travel in the coming months should therefore check prices and availability now, as these tend to rise further.

How do the Swiss book?

What does booking behavior really look like? According to a recent survey in the AlixPartners Study 2026, 71% want to spend the same or more money on vacations. AlixPartners is a global business consultancy. At the same time, many are paying more attention to security, clear prices and simple offers. Package holidays are particularly popular because they offer planning security, according to an article in "Nau" .

Booking behavior is mixed. Many plan early and book several months in advance, while others decide at short notice. According to a recent industry survey by "About Travel", bookings are often made 60 to 90 days or even 180 to 360 days before the trip. Nevertheless, spontaneous bookings are still being made shortly before departure.

A clear trend: quality is becoming more important than quantity. Travelers want less stress and more relaxation. "Swiss travelers in 2026 are not looking for more experiences, but for more quality, clarity and security," says the About Travel survey.

Insurance: Interest is growing, but there are no clear trends

Those who booked early and got a good price could still be left stranded in Switzerland. This is because those who have not taken out travel insurance could end up paying more in an emergency or not get their money back if they cancel. The current situation in the world has led to more attention being paid to the topic of insurance. "Interest in travel insurance certainly increases in situations like this," says Vidal. Dertour cannot say whether more travel insurance policies are currently being taken out.

Travel insurance can protect travelers against unforeseen events. "However, it is important to note that the cover usually does not apply if the event has already occurred before the booking is made," warns Vidal. It is therefore important to read the relevant terms and conditions carefully before taking out insurance.

However, a clear increase in insurance policies is not visible everywhere. "So far, we have not seen a massive increase in new policies," says Greber from Travel Worldwide. Many customers are already insured.

The data available at its Coop Travel is also limited. "We can't make any statements on this, as we don't sell the insurance policies ourselves, but only broker them," says Restle. He emphasizes: "However, we always point out the importance of cancellation costs and travel incident insurance, which is highly recommended."