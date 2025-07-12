Actress Vanessa Hudgens (36) and baseball player Cole Tucker (29) are expecting another addition to their family. In a joint Instagram post, the two show off Hudgens' clearly visible baby bump in a picture. The "High School Musical" actress adds the short but joyful text: "Round two!!!!"
Numerous fans and celebrities congratulated her in the comments, including TV presenter Mario Lopez, actress Aly Michalka and presenter Cat Deeley. Fellow actress Alexandra Shipp responded with red heart emojis. Hudgens and Tucker were married in December 2023 in Tulum on the Caribbean coast of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. In July 2024, they became parents to their first child.