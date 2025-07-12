Numerous fans and celebrities soon offered their congratulations in the comments on Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram page. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker share a special message on Instagram: the couple are looking forward to another addition to their family. Numerous fans and celebrities congratulate them.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens (36) and baseball player Cole Tucker (29) are expecting another addition to their family. In a joint Instagram post, the two show off Hudgens' clearly visible baby bump in a picture. The "High School Musical" actress adds the short but joyful text: "Round two!!!!"

vanessa hudgens is pregnant with her second child pic.twitter.com/H7USovxPU9 — High School Musical (@hsmnews) July 12, 2025

Numerous fans and celebrities congratulated her in the comments, including TV presenter Mario Lopez, actress Aly Michalka and presenter Cat Deeley. Fellow actress Alexandra Shipp responded with red heart emojis. Hudgens and Tucker were married in December 2023 in Tulum on the Caribbean coast of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. In July 2024, they became parents to their first child.

