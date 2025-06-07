  1. Residential Customers
French star in Switzerland Vanessa Paradis is currently filming a movie in Valais

SDA

7.6.2025 - 13:29

French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis is filming a movie in Valais for just under a week (archive).
sda

French film and chanson star Vanessa Paradis has been shooting a film in Valais since last week. She plays Irène, the heroine of director Yann Gonzalez's third feature film.

Keystone-SDA

07.06.2025, 13:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Vanessa Paradis is currently shooting a movie in Valais
  • The film "J'oublierais ton nom" ("I would forget your name") is a French-Swiss co-production.
  • Filming is taking place in Visp and Turtmann, among other places.
Show more

With a bit of luck, you might see a woman in Valais over the next few days who is known worldwide and is a superstar in France: Vanessa Paradis. She is working on a new film that is being partly shot in Switzerland.

For six nights, the crew of the French-Swiss co-production entitled "J'oublierais ton nom" ("I would forget your name") will be working in several locations in the southern canton, according to a press release from the Valais Film Commission.

These include Visp and Turtmann. The Swiss and French technical teams "are working closely with the local authorities", it continues.

A passionate love affair

Vanessa Paradis plays a woman who is a teacher in a small mountain village by day. At night, she seduces men she never sees again, until one day she crosses paths with Terence, a young runaway with whom Irène falls madly in love. Little does she know that this passion will lead her to the edge of a fantastic and disturbing world.

Vanessa Paradis became famous as a singer and was for a time in a relationship with US actor Johnny Depp. She has two children with him.

