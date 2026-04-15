A dead moonfish in Venice shows how complex the recovery of large marine animals can be. An even bigger operation could soon follow in the Baltic Sea: The German authorities already have a plan for whale "Timmy".

Christian Thumshirn

In the lagoon of Venice, a rare marine guest has become a tragic case: A moonfish several meters in size, normally found in the vastness of the open ocean, drifted on the surface for days and became an attraction - until it finally had to be rescued dead.

The time-consuming operation by the fire department shows just how complex it is to deal with such animals.

View of whale "Timmy"

While this case is closed, the focus turns to the Baltic Sea:

Humpback whale "Timmy" has been holding out in shallow water there for weeks - a situation that is becoming increasingly critical for the animal. A privately financed rescue operation that had been discussed in the meantime also failed due to legal issues.

Instead, the responsible authorities are already preparing for the most likely scenario.

The next challenge

Because if "Timmy" dies, a rescue operation is imminent that could surpass everything that has gone before - significantly larger and more complex than the moonfish in Venice.

Our video shows the challenges involved in such operations.

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