Venice seals off neighborhoods for Bezos wedding - Gallery Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his future wife Lauren Sánchez are already in the city. Image: dpa The wedding couple were taken to their hotel on the Grand Canal by water cab. Image: dpa The wedding ceremony is to take place on the island of San Giorgio. Image: dpa Venice seals off neighborhoods for Bezos wedding - Gallery Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his future wife Lauren Sánchez are already in the city. Image: dpa The wedding couple were taken to their hotel on the Grand Canal by water cab. Image: dpa The wedding ceremony is to take place on the island of San Giorgio. Image: dpa

The US billionaire is getting married in the lagoon city on Friday. There is already no getting through in some areas - and not all the celebrity guests have arrived yet.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Central areas of the city have been closed due to Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice.

Around 200 prominent guests are expected, while protest groups accuse the couple of appropriating the city for the rich.

Bezos has increased his donation to Venice to two million euros and is asking guests to contribute to the city's redevelopment instead of giving gifts. Show more

Due to the wedding of US billionaire Jeff Bezos, parts of Venice have been declared a restricted area. Shipping is prohibited on the canals around the Madonna dell'Orto monastery church, where the first big celebration is to take place in the evening.

In the afternoon, pedestrians will no longer be allowed there either. Security personnel are also preventing access to other parts of the city, such as the island of San Giorgio opposite St. Mark's Square, where the wedding ceremony is to take place on Friday, and the Arsenale shipyard.

The 61-year-old founder of online retailer Amazon and his future wife Lauren Sánchez (55) are staying at the luxury Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal, one of the most expensive hotels in the Italian lagoon city, for the duration of the wedding.

On arrival, they waved to the waiting paparazzi and many other curious onlookers. Around 200 guests are expected to attend the festivities, including many celebrities from the USA.

Strict security measures throughout the city

Strict security measures are in place due to fears of attacks as a result of the war in the Middle East and also because of a number of protests that have been announced.

The city, which currently has to cope with more than 100,000 tourists every day, has an unusually high police and military presence. Snipers are also said to be posted on some rooftops.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Bezos - one of the richest men in the world with an estimated fortune of 220 billion US dollars - is donating a further two million euros to various institutions in Venice. Previously, a donation of one million was known.

According to media reports, guests were also asked to refrain from giving gifts to the couple and to donate money for the redevelopment of Venice.

Bezos opponents announce further protests

The city earns very well from the many millions of tourists who visit every year. However, mass tourism is also causing it a lot of problems. Various groups have announced that they will be protesting against the wedding under the slogan "No Space for Bezos".

They accuse Mayor Luigi Brugnaro of selling their city to the second or third richest man in the world for a lot of money. Pamphlets against Bezos can already be seen on the walls of many buildings.

In the meantime, a number of prominent guests are already in the city, including the US president's daughter Ivanka Trump. According to a report in the newspaper "La Repubblica", Bezos and Sánchez attended a gala dinner hosted by fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg with 50 other guests in a luxury restaurant on Wednesday evening. The menu included a stew with rare squid from the Venice lagoon. The price per kilo for this is currently 260 euros on the markets.

Private jets are now landing at Marco Polo Airport every hour. More than 100 special flights are expected by Friday. Several yachts worth millions of francs are already moored in front of Venice's world-famous backdrop.

According to media reports, the guest list also includes Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom. From the business world, Bill Gates (Microsoft) and Eric Schmidt (Google), among others, are expected to attend. There is also speculation about appearances by Lady Gaga, Elton John and Mick Jagger.