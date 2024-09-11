Jetsetter Vera Dillier and her partner Josef are often on the hunt for bargains on the international real estate market. They have now discovered a new paradise. Vera Dillier: "St. Moritz needs to dress warmly".

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jetsetter Vera Dillier and her partner Josef are real estate bargain hunters.

The Zurich native owns several properties in Switzerland and abroad.

In the TV format "Reality Estate" from the streaming service oneplus, Vera Dillier and her boyfriend Josef can be seen shopping for real estate.

blue News visited Vera Dillier and Josef at home in Sankt Moritz. Show more

The Prada store is just across the street and the Vito Schnabel Gallery is just a few minutes' walk away: Vera Dillier lives in Sankt Moritz Dorf with her partner Josef and their two naked dogs Quinny and Timmy.

The highlight of the maisonette apartment on the top floor is the view of the Engadin mountain panorama directly from the golden Jacuzzi.

Vera Dillier and her boyfriend Josef, a Czech ex-model, don't just love luxury. They are also two real estate bargain hunters: the duo know their way around square meter prices and hip destinations.

Vera Dillier has discovered a new real estate paradise

Cannes? Long out of fashion. Monaco? Prices are falling there at the moment, but it's still absurdly expensive.

New locations are in demand. While real estate hopping for the TV show "Reality Estate", the jet set couple visits various houses, penthouses and vacant building land abroad.

Vera Dillier fell in love with the TV viewing tour: "The High Tatras are woooowww!", enthuses the Zurich native.

Everything is just right. The nature is great, the infrastructure offers a lot and the luxury hotels there are also impressive: "St. Moritz has to dress warmly," says Dillier.

Will Dillier soon be moving to a log cabin in the countryside in the High Tatras with her loved ones? And are there still real estate dreams in St. Moritz? She reveals all in the video above.

