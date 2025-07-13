Verona Pooth and Diego Pooth. Getty Images

Diego Pooth won "Let's Dance" in 2025. No wonder mom Verona Pooth was almost bursting with pride. In Barbara Schöneberger's podcast, she revealed why Diego decided to take part.

Verona Pooth's son Diego won the 18th season of "Let's Dance".

Despite hard work and a knee injury, he took the win.

Verona is proud that he is going his own way. Show more

She is the German advertising icon par excellence. Verona Pooth has been in front of the camera for several decades - but at the beginning of the year, another Pooth made the headlines: Son Diego won the 18th season of "Let's Dance" at the age of just 21 and became the surprising favorite and absolute darling of the public.

Even when Verona Pooth is a guest on Barbara Schöneberger's podcast "Mit den Waffeln einer Frau", Diego's surprise victory is discussed. "Are you still Verona Pooth or are you now 'Diego Pooth's mother'?" Barbara Schöneberger asks her guest with amusement.

"Third place is okay, fifth is best"

Pooth explains that her son did a fantastic job. However, he made the decision to take part in the RTL show on his own. She was already sure at the time: "He is clever enough, he will quickly understand whether he can learn it or not". After an initial trial lesson, he then decided to accept the challenge.

Diego, who is already a successful golfer, was particularly attracted to the sporting aspect of dancing, the 57-year-old is certain. Verona emphasizes: "I'm happy that he's now going his own way and doing his own thing - very different from me."

Nevertheless, she gave him a little tip beforehand: "Just don't get knocked out in the first round! Third place is okay, fifth is best." Pooth explains the advice as follows: "Then you've given it your all, but nobody expects you to be a dancer."

Verona Pooth talks about Diego's participation in "Let's Dance"

The 21-year-old clearly exceeded his target. He didn't come third or fifth, but took first place straight away. Mom Verona also admits that Diego's dancing talent took her quite by surprise: "I could hardly believe my eyes when I saw how he danced," she confesses in an interview with Schöneberger.

In addition to talent, there was also a lot of hard work behind her son's great success, as Verona explains: "He trained ten to twelve hours a day." This also had physical consequences for her offspring: "His knee was pretty much destroyed," she says.

Severe cartilage damage

According to the report, Diego suffered "really severe" cartilage damage to his knee. The fact that the spectators and the jury on site were unaware of this was down to Diego himself. His mother knows: "He definitely didn't want to make an issue of it."

She explains that her son deliberately didn't mention his injury because he didn't want to receive any "pity points" from the jury. However, she was still worried: "If you looked very closely, you could sometimes see it when he climbed the stairs."

In the end, he even made it to the top despite an injured knee and took the title of "Dancing Star 2025". "He also surprised himself, he really outdid himself," Verona Pooth proudly announces.