Veronica Ferres talks about the special circumstances in her family in a TV program. The actress helped her father find a new partner after the early death of her mother.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 26 years ago, Veronica Ferres had to cope with a stroke of fate: Her mother Katharina died at the age of just 66.

After a year of mourning, the actress decided to marry her father.

In the TV show "Kölner Treff" , 59-year-old Ferres says that she owes a lot to her father Peter and her stepmother Elisabeth. Show more

"Grandma Elisabeth was my mother's best friend and my kindergarten teacher." In the TV show "Kölner Treff", Veronica Ferres talks about her unusual family history.

In the episode, the actress reveals how she set up her father Peter 26 years ago after the early death of her mother Katharina - with her late mother's best friend.

Elisabeth Deutzmann looked after her father with great devotion during this difficult time. Among other things, she regularly cooked for him.

Veronica Ferres set her father up

After the year of mourning, Veronica Ferres therefore decided to matchmake her father.

A short time later, the actress Elisabeth Deutzmann invited her father to a theater premiere in Munich.

Veronica Ferres explained that her father now had problems traveling. "The warm-hearted Elisabeth had absolutely no idea of my ulterior motives."

And so it came as it had to: even before the theater premiere, Peter Ferres and Elisabeth Deutzmann are said to have kissed for the first time on a bench in a park.

Shortly afterwards, it was clear that they were a couple.

"Father and Elisabeth looked after my daughter"

Veronica Ferres says she owes a lot to her father Peter, who died in 2015, and her stepmother Elisabeth. Among other things, the couple regularly accompanied her to film shoots.

"My father and Elisabeth always traveled with me and looked after my daughter Lilly. She was often on set with me, and that was very important to me," Ferres told the TV show "Kölner Treff".

Veronica Ferres has been married to entrepreneur Carsten Maschmeyer since 2014. Her 23-year-old daughter Lily Krug is the result of her marriage to film producer Martin Krug.

