Married for 25 years: David (48) and Victoria Beckham (50). Javier Rojas/Prensa Internacional via ZUMA/dpa

The Beckhams have treated themselves to a new home: The couple have bought a luxury property in Miami. No mortgage was necessary, they simply plunked down the money.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Victoria and David Beckham have bought a luxury villa in Miami for 62.5 million francs, which includes nine bedrooms, a large pool and a movie theater.

In addition to this villa, they own other properties, including an 18 million apartment in Miami and a townhouse in London worth 31 million.

The couple's total wealth is estimated at around 450 million pounds, around half a billion francs. Show more

The luxury property in Miami is said to have nine bedrooms, the contract for which was signed by Victoria and David Beckham on October 3. This is according to documents obtained by the British newspaper "The Sun".

The couple paid 55.6 million pounds - around 62.5 million francs - for the property.

The villa near Biscayne Bay, in the south-east of the US state of Florida, has an almost 40-meter-long pool, a professional kitchen and a cinema room. An insider says: "David and Victoria are filthy rich, but to buy a house for 62.5 million is impressive."

Fortune amounts to half a billion

In addition to the new villa, the Beckhams also own an 18 million apartment in Miami and an old townhouse in London worth 31 million. They would also have spent a lot of time with the whole family in a converted barn in the Cotswolds in the south of England - worth just under 12 million.

The total fortune of the ex-footballer and former Spice Girl is estimated at 450 million pounds, or around half a billion francs.

