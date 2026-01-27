Victoria Beckham honored in Paris - son Brooklyn missing - Gallery Victoria Beckham was honored with an award in France. Image: dpa In fall 2023, the family was still united. (archive picture) Image: dpa Victoria Beckham honored in Paris - son Brooklyn missing - Gallery Victoria Beckham was honored with an award in France. Image: dpa In fall 2023, the family was still united. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Between family squabbles and glamor: Victoria Beckham is awarded a medal in Paris and thanks her family with loving words. However, one family member is not mentioned.

Victoria Beckham was awarded the French Order of Arts and Letters in Paris for her services to fashion.

The honor comes against the backdrop of a public family dispute in which son Brooklyn distanced himself from his parents.

At the award ceremony, the rest of the family appeared united, while Brooklyn remained absent and was not mentioned. Show more

In the midst of the big row in the Beckham family, fashion designer and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham received a special honor. The 51-year-old was made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevaliere de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) by the French Ministry of Culture in Paris.

According to the PA news agency, this is in recognition of significant contributions in the fields of art and literature. The 51-year-old founded her famous label in 2008 and made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, broke away from his parents on social media last week. "I don't want to reconcile with my family," he wrote on Instagram. In the post, he makes several accusations against his parents, including his wife Nicola Peltz. Neither David Beckham nor Victoria have yet commented on the allegations. The ex-professional footballer and the designer have three sons and a daughter.

In an Instagram post, Victoria shared several pictures from the award ceremony and emphasized how honoured she felt. She had always admired the "French aesthetic and the seriousness with which they treat fashion". "To be recognized and appreciated here in this way is a profound privilege," Beckham wrote, thanking her husband David, among others: "I couldn't be more grateful, you are my everything."

Beckham dispute dominates the headlines

The award should be a welcome change for the Beckhams, whose family dispute is currently dominating the headlines. After the eldest son publicly declared that he did not want to reconcile with his family, the other members are demonstrating solidarity.

In addition to her husband David, her children Cruz (20), Romeo (23) and Harper (14) were also present at the awards ceremony in Paris. The two sons came with their girlfriends. Anna Wintour (76), the long-time editor-in-chief of fashion magazine "Vogue", can also be seen in pictures. Unsurprisingly, Brooklyn was not present and was not mentioned.

David paid tribute to his wife and praised her in the highest terms, saying the family was "so proud of you and everything you've achieved", the 50-year-old wrote on Instagram. No one deserves this award more than Victoria. The Beckhams are among the most famous Brits in the world.