Victoria Principal, known from the series "Dallas", is facing major challenges: Pneumonia and the devastating forest fires in California force her to leave her home.

Despite her health problems, she was able to save her animals and plans to support those affected with her foundation.

Victoria Principal, who became famous for her role as Pamela Ewing in the cult series "Dallas", is currently facing serious challenges.

The 75-year-old actress, who once won the hearts of viewers with her role alongside Patrick Duffy, has had to leave her home due to the devastating forest fires in California.

This situation is complicated by her current health condition, as she is suffering from pneumonia.

On Instagram, Principal shared her experience with her fans and explained that she, like many others, was forced to evacuate her ranch. "Maggie is with me and my horses and goats are safe," she wrote. Despite her illness, she shows compassion for others affected and plans to provide help through her foundation.

The news of her illness has caused concern among her fans. Many expressed their best wishes for a speedy recovery in the comments.

Friends and colleagues, such as actress Josie Davis, have also expressed their support and admiration for Principal's strength during this difficult time.

Victoria Principal, who has largely disappeared from the spotlight since her last appearance in "Dallas" in 1987, remains connected to her fans through occasional updates on social media.

Her current situation shows that, despite personal challenges, she continues to think of others and wants to help.

