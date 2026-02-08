Gil Ofarim wins the jungle camp. RTL/dpa

Fiercely controversial, but in the end on top: Gil Ofarim has won the show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!". He can carry 100,000 euros from the jungle as prize money.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The musician Gil Ofarim has won the RTL jungle camp.

In addition to the jungle crown, the winner also received 100,000 euros in prize money.

Ofarim prevailed in the final against reality star Samira Yavuz and docu-soap actor Hubert Fella. Show more

After 17 days, the winner has been decided: musician Gil Ofarim has won the RTL jungle camp. The 43-year-old secured his victory by the votes of the viewers, as the presenters Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen announced.

This secured him the jungle crown, which the winner of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" can place on his head. He also received 100,000 euros in prize money.

Ofarim beat reality star Samira Yavuz and docu-soap actor Hubert Fella in the final.

The victory of the son of singer Abi Ofarim, who died in 2018, will certainly continue to be a topic of discussion. In 2021, Gil Ofarim accused a hotel employee of making anti-Semitic insults against him. However, these accusations turned out to be false - the musician ended up retracting his account.

More videos from the department