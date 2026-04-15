The spectacular images show the decisive moment after the longest human journey into space to date: the hatch of the Orion capsule opens - and the Artemis II crew is welcomed home to cheers in the Pacific.

Christian Thumshirn

The Artemis II mission marks a milestone in space travel: four astronauts - Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen - traveled further from Earth than ever before.

After around 10 days in space, the crew returned safely to Earth on April 10 and landed on schedule in the Pacific Ocean off the US coast.

The moment of return

The footage now released shows the moment when the Orion capsule's hatch is opened - seconds in which it is decided whether everyone is back safe and sound.

The relief is correspondingly great: cheers erupt as it becomes clear that the crew has survived the historic mission unscathed.

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